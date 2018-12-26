Marvel

Half Of Netflix Users Appear To Be Complaining They Can’t Find ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Half of the Netflix users hoping to find Avengers: Infinity War streaming this Christmas morning are having their hopes snapped from existence.

As it turns out, Avengers: Infinity War isn’t showing up in the listed films on Netflix‘s catalog as a title normally would. Instead, users have to search “Infinity” in the search menu to find the Marvel Studios film. Whether or not this is intentional by Netflix is unknown but after the streaming platform cancelled Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage after their new seasons dropped, it’s worth a head scratch.

Check out some of the user struggles with Avengers: Infinity War on Netflix below…

Help

Rammy can’t find it! 

Where is it?

The Four Eyed Geek, who happens to have a photo of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne as his profile picture, is wondering why they can’t find the movie. 

India?

It seems to be a global issue, as Adit Patel is searching for Avengers: Infinity War on Netflix from India. 

Trolling?

Some fans are accusing the streaming platform of trolling them with the release! It’s happening to half of the users!

Find It

Michelle just wanted to spend her Christmas morning watching half of the universe disappear. Instead, she might watch her Netflix disappear! 

Answers

In the end, everyone is just left searching for answers.

Are you watching Avengers: Infinity War on this Christmas morning? Share your story in the comment section.

