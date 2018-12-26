Half Of Netflix Users Appear To Be Complaining They Can’t Find ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Half of the Netflix users hoping to find Avengers: Infinity War streaming this Christmas morning are having their hopes snapped from existence.

As it turns out, Avengers: Infinity War isn’t showing up in the listed films on Netflix‘s catalog as a title normally would. Instead, users have to search “Infinity” in the search menu to find the Marvel Studios film. Whether or not this is intentional by Netflix is unknown but after the streaming platform cancelled Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage after their new seasons dropped, it’s worth a head scratch.

Check out some of the user struggles with Avengers: Infinity War on Netflix below…

@NXOnNetflix @netflix I don’t see Avengers infinity war in US? When is it releasing? — Rammy (@HapppyWarrior) December 25, 2018

Hey @netflix, don’t tell me #InfinityWar is only available in select countries. Where, oh where is it? @Avengers — thefoureyedgeek (@thefoureyedgeek) December 25, 2018

@NetflixIndia Will Avengers Infinity war be available on Netflix India soon? — Adit Patel (@ptladit) December 25, 2018

It seems to be a global issue, as Adit Patel is searching for Avengers: Infinity War on Netflix from India.

@netflix trolling me avengers infinity war isn’t on Netflix????? — Austin Scheder (@A1Scheder) December 25, 2018

@netflix Why can’t I find Avengers Infinity War on my Netflix? Using Visio smart tv. — Alex George (@Asgeorge1991) December 25, 2018

I thought Avengers: Infinity War was supposed to be on Netflix today? That was my entertainment plan for the morning. :pout: — Michelle Jones (@michellej) December 25, 2018

Michelle just wanted to spend her Christmas morning watching half of the universe disappear. Instead, she might watch her Netflix disappear!

@netflix are you guys still putting up avengers infinity war? — Tim Tschida ? (@timloves2think) December 25, 2018

Are you watching Avengers: Infinity War on this Christmas morning? Share your story in the comment section.