Happy 101st Birthday Captain America

Happy Birthday, USA! America isn’t the only one celebrating their birthday today, however. July 4th is also the day Steve Rogers/Captain America was born in 1918, meaning the character is officially 101 years old. Rogers first appeared in Captain America Comics #1 in 1941 and continued to have his own comic book until it was discontinued in 1950. The character had a short resurgence in 1953, but officially came back for good in 1964.

In 2011, Cap was introduced to a whole new audience when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in theaters. Rogers was played by Chris Evans, who continued to portray the character for the next eight years. He has since been seen in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), a cameo in Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), a cameo in Captain Marvel (2019), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Chris Evans also made an appearance in Thor: The Dark World (2013), but he wasn’t technically Cap, just Loki pretending to be him.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Rogers retired and decided to pass the Captain America mantle on to someone new: Sam Wilson AKA Falcon, who is played by Anthony Mackie.

In an article celebrating Cap’s 100th last year, ScreenRant pointed out that we know Cap’s birthday is for sure July 4, 1918 due to The First Avenger.

“We know Cap’s exact date of birth thanks to a scene early on in Captain America: The First Avenger, when pre-serum Steve Rogers attempts (not for the first time) to sign up for the army,” it wrote. “The doctor dismisses him due to his long list of ailments, and in the process gives the audience a look at his medical records, which include his date of birth. Naturally, he was born on Independence Day.”

However, they also point out that comics Cap was actually born in 1917 in at least comic, making him 102 years old today.

Whether or not Cap was born in 1917 or 1918, July 4th will always be his birthday! In addition to celebrating the character today, many fans have also taken to celebrating his ass. You can check out some of the fun posts ere.

You can still catch the character on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters. Other 2019 MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray as well as digitally, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.