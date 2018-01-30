Hasbro Unveils New Deadpool Marvel Legends Figures and Role-Play Toys

Hasbro has provided an early look at the Deadpool toys that they have planned for release in the fall of 2018, and it includes several Marvel Legends figures and role-playing toys that are “adult-sized” but are clearly targeted at kids as well. Below you’ll find all of the official details on each of the upcoming Deadpool releases.

MARVEL DEADPOOL 12-INCH DEADPOOL Figure

(Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Fall 2018)

Get ready for more over-sized adventures with this 12-inch scale DEADPOOL figure featuring multiple points of articulation, sword and design inspired by the comics. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

MARVEL DEADPOOL FACE HIDER MASK

(Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $9.99/Available: Fall 2018)

Imagine transforming into DEADPOOL with this adult-sized mask! Features adjustable straps to fit most heads and comic-based design for fans of all ages. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

MARVEL DEADPOOL KATANAS

(Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2018)

DEADPOOL is always ready for action and fans can be too with these role play dual katana swords! Imagine gearing up for combat with these role play swords designed to look like the ones seen in the comics. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

MARVEL DEADPOOL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH Figure Assortment (Wave 2)

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2018)

Collect the fan-favorite Merc with a Mouth in this LEGENDS SERIES assortment! Featuring impressive deco, extensive articulation, and detailed accessories, each 6-inch scale figure comes with a different Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures in this wave to complete the awesome Build-A-Figure. Includes characters from the comic books such as LADY DEADPOOL and OMEGA RED. Each figure sold separately. Available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.

There will certainly be additional figures in the Legends Build-A-Figure set outside of the Deadpool, Lady Deadpool, and Omega Red figures pictured above. Odds are we’ll know more when New York Toy Fair rolls around in February.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th, 2018.

