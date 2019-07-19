Hasbro Unveils Killer New Avengers: Endgame Marvel Legends Figures

San Diego Comic-Con is finally here and Hasbro kicked things off earlier today with a breakfast event ComicBook.com’s Matthew Aguilar was fortunate enough to attend. While there, Hasbro representatives unveiled an all-new slate of figures as part of their wildly-collectible Marvel Legends line that is sure to make fan’s jaws drop.

Naturally leading the way is “Fat” Thor (Chris Hemsworth) from Avengers: Endgame, which comes with replacable heads — one with sunglasses and one without. It looks like Stormbreaker is also an additional piece that comes with. It appears this one is the Build A Figure for this third Endgame wave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other Endgame-based figures revealed include Captain America, conveniently posed by Hasbro in an “America’s Ass” pose, Iron Man’s Mark 85 armor, an unmasked Iron Spider, and Valkyrie in her white suit. There were a couple of other figures introduced — like an unmasked Ghost, Luis, and Peggy Carter — though it’s unclear whether those are all-new figures or the same ones initially promoted at Toy Fair New York earlier in the year or not. The Ghost figured revealed then was complete with her mask and hoodie while this one comes with an unmasked headed bearing Hannah John-Kamen’s likeness. UPDATE: Many of these figures are available to pre-order now. Others might be available in that link over the next couple of days so stay tuned.

Which of the new figures is a must-have for yourself? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Keep scrolling to see all of the new Marvel Legends figures revealed earlier today by Hasbro…

Captain America

Fat Thor

Ghost Unmasked

Heimdall

Iron Man

Iron Patriot

Iron Spider Unmasked

Luis

Peggy Carter

Valkyrie

Vision

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.