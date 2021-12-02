Hawkeye Fans Love Echo’s Big Debut

Hawkeye fans are loving their introduction to Alaqua Cox as Echo in the series. Maya Lopez is a certified badass and finally got to tango with our heroes during Episode 3. Hawkeye decided to pile on the action in the third installment. Cox’s character was at the center of all this rising conflict. Car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and her past all play a huge role in this week’s story. The MCU has been steadily introducing more diverse characters and the hearing symbolism is all over the place in Episode 3. Some of the fervor might be centered around the vigilante’s Uncle. But, there’s plenty to be excited about with Echo headed into next week too. Check out some of the posts down below:

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox explained to Variety before the movie came out. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

https://twitter.com/shrutiraoart/status/1465972384339423234?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

FANCAM Time

https://twitter.com/echogfs/status/1465999902463381504?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Such a good cast

https://twitter.com/72Tominator/status/1465967182005911554?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The real star

https://twitter.com/agung_dzaki2/status/1465981480400613376?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So freaking cool

https://twitter.com/Hawkeye_Updates/status/1466032428527484933?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Big oof

https://twitter.com/simmewille/status/1465973327999217674?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

2 Goats

https://twitter.com/makkariss/status/1463707918881198081?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Been awesome to see

https://twitter.com/EternalsTalkss/status/1464352589731053568?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A quick explainer