Hawkeye and Echo Star Alaqua Cox Speaks Out on Getting Her Own Show on Disney+

This time next week, Alaqua Cox will have arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maya Lopez, the street-level vigilante known as Echo. The character is first appearing in Hawkeye before getting her very own self-titled show, currently set to start filming sometime next year. Cox herself was on the red carpet for Marvel’s Hawkeye premiere Wednesday night, expressing gratitude towards Marvel for allowing her to flourish in the MCU as a Hollywood newcomer.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox told a reporter from Variety.

Alaqua Cox talks about how excited she is to star in Marvel's #Echo at the #Hawkeye premiere: "I am just grateful. I am excited for the support and to advocate for the deaf community." pic.twitter.com/YC3xMXyo3U — Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2021

She added, “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

Cox revealed earlier this month she was working a warehouse job in Milwaukee when friends found out Marvel had a casting call for a Deaf Native American character.

“It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do,” Cox told People Magazine ahead of Hawkeye‘s premiere.

“[My friends] saw the casting call looking for a Native American actress and female deaf actress,” she added. “It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me … deaf, an amputee.”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

