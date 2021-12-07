Hawkeye Episode 5 Will Likely “Blow Up” Marvel Fans on Social Media

We’re now in the first full week of December, and Hawkeye is already half over. Thanks to a two-episode premiere, the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led series is chugging right along, with the show’s fourth episode due out this coming Wednesday, December 8th. While some have speculated a major revelation will take place in this week’s episode—especially after the major “Uncle” tease last week—a new insider report suggests it’s actually Hawkeye Episode 5 that’ll be a big deal.

As a part of Matt Mitovich’s weekly rumor roundup on TVLine, the insider suggested it is the show’s penultimate episode that should be a hit with fans. “Only that Episode 5, I hear, should blow up Twitter a bit,” Mitovich writes.

The prevailing theory is that Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onoforio) will ultimately end up as the big bad on Hawkeye, as the character served a close role to Echo/Maya Lopez in the comics. While Marvel has yet to confirm the character’s return, Hawkeye producer Trin Tran has said sometimes, the leaks and theories are “spot on”.

“I try not to read too much into it, but it is fun at times seeing how fans are coming up with what they think is happening based on what they can piece together,” Tran explained. “Sometimes, they are spot on, while other times, I wonder how on Earth some of these conclusions came about.”

With the fourth episode this week, Hawkeye Episode 5 is set to hit Disney+ on December 15th—just days before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home—while the season premiere falls on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The first three episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

