Hawkeye: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle? Marvel Fans Are Convinced

The latest episode of Hawkeye on Disney+, “Echoes,” just dropped a major tease about the heavily rumored return of Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, not seen since Daredevil Season 3 hit Netflix years ago. And while that series has since been established as a separate continuity from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that Hawkeye is going to blur the lines with the return of D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk — that is if Marvel Studios actually goes through with it.
SPOILERS follow for the episode. The episode includes a flashback where Maya Lopez meets her mysterious Uncle, apparently a feared figure in the criminal underworld. This “uncle” seems to be inspired by Maya’s adoptive father in the Marvel Comics universe, who is none other than Wilson Fisk.
Videos by ComicBook.com
But fans who aren’t familiar with the comics that introduced Echo aren’t entirely clear about what’s happening now, and Marvel Studios has confirmed nothing. Is Maya’s uncle Kingpin? Or someone else? Read on below to see what they’re saying.
For his part, D’Onofrio recently debunked a supposed Marvel leak involving the Kingpin. Meanwhile, fans think that Wilson Fisk could be the one who purchased Avengers Tower.
Do you think Kingpin is about to make his return to Marvel television? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Disney+ debuts a new episode of Hawkeye on Wednesdays.