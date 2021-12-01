Hawkeye: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle? Marvel Fans Are Convinced

The latest episode of Hawkeye on Disney+, “Echoes,” just dropped a major tease about the heavily rumored return of Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, not seen since Daredevil Season 3 hit Netflix years ago. And while that series has since been established as a separate continuity from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that Hawkeye is going to blur the lines with the return of D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk — that is if Marvel Studios actually goes through with it.

SPOILERS follow for the episode. The episode includes a flashback where Maya Lopez meets her mysterious Uncle, apparently a feared figure in the criminal underworld. This “uncle” seems to be inspired by Maya’s adoptive father in the Marvel Comics universe, who is none other than Wilson Fisk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But fans who aren’t familiar with the comics that introduced Echo aren’t entirely clear about what’s happening now, and Marvel Studios has confirmed nothing. Is Maya’s uncle Kingpin? Or someone else? Read on below to see what they’re saying.

For his part, D’Onofrio recently debunked a supposed Marvel leak involving the Kingpin. Meanwhile, fans think that Wilson Fisk could be the one who purchased Avengers Tower.

Do you think Kingpin is about to make his return to Marvel television? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Disney+ debuts a new episode of Hawkeye on Wednesdays.

What a Timeline

https://twitter.com/BirdIsSalty/status/1465973686423285761

Welcome Back

Welcome back @vincentdonofrio !! The great #WilsonFisk, better known as #Kingpin has returned!!

That hand and that suit are unmistakable!!

I was waiting for you later (in chap 4 or 5) but this quick cameo I didn't expect.

The king is coming!!#Hawkeye #echo #Hawkeyeseries pic.twitter.com/hnvEpAJ3tP — Gabi MG 💜 | AGATHA ALL ALONG 🔮 (@GabiMG_News) December 1, 2021

KINGPIN?!

Holy crap this week’s #Hawkeye fucking RULED! What an absolute blast. Great action, cool little oner, really compelling and beautiful pre-title sequence (KINGPIN?!). Things really seem to be settling in and the Clint/Kate dynamic is getting even better. Man I love this show! pic.twitter.com/0YGaEhSm00 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 1, 2021

Not Another Bohner

Personally i will not accept another Ralph Bohner from the MCU, for me it's not a "I hope that is Kingpin" but it's a "It has to be Kingpin" #HawkeyeSeries#Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/yCZKlFaSAd — Victor Timely (@CapSparklFingrs) December 1, 2021

Thinking It’s Kingpin

#Hawkeye Episode 3 might be the best midpoint episode for any MCU Show yet. Some of the best Action for Phase 4 yet, great teases for the future of the show ( STILL THINKING KINGPIN is in the show), and of course Echo's debut was INCREDIBLE. LOVE THIS SHOW pic.twitter.com/TZgfAGQLUn — Zach Pope (@popetheking) December 1, 2021

It’s Him, Right?

So that's Wilson Fisk/#Kingpin, right? Right size, build, and same black suit. I'm trying to zoom in to see if those are his cufflinks. #Hawkeye is already one of my favorite MCU movies/shows, but if Fisk shows up it'll be my all time favorite! pic.twitter.com/zVMmp90Avn — Nick Smyth (@NickSmyth7) December 1, 2021

Assuming

Sooo I just gonna assume that Marvel are rolling with the Kingpin being Maya's uncle instead of the whole adoptive daughter thing like in the comics right? 👀 Assuming kingpin is actually this mysterious uncle #Hawkeye — Omar (@Omarkwesi) December 1, 2021

Kingpin Is Coming

https://twitter.com/adoringshuri/status/1465969566396342275

He’s Back?

Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin in #Hawkeye…which hopefully means Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and hopefully will show up in #NoWayHome I think it's safe to say #Daredevil is back! pic.twitter.com/zDzHOfyKB7 — Barbatos (@TriviaOfRivia) December 1, 2021

Well Is It?