Theater Mistakenly Uses All Hawkeye Fan Poster For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

There are some quite convincing Avengers: Infinity War fan posters out there, so it isn’t too hard to believe that one theater used one by mistake, though it is funny that it featured Hawkeye front and center.

A fan who went to see Avengers: Infinity War at a theater in Antwerp noticed the display featured a different looking image for the film. Instead of the typical Infinity War poster, this version features Thanos up top but then substitutes all the other Avengers for various versions of Hawkeye (via Reddit).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s actually one of the slicker looking fan posters from the film and originated thanks to Marvel fans wondering where Hawkeye was in the film’s marketing. It resulted in various posters being made with Hawkeye getting a starring role, but after seeing the film it makes sense why he wasn’t featured.

He doesn’t appear at all during Infinity War, though fans know where he is thanks to Captain America: Civil War. It’s revealed there that he’s a family man, keeping his family off the radar. He gives that up to help Captain America in his fight against the Sokovia Accords, but because of that involvement ends up as an enemy of the state. While Cap breaks him out of his cell (along with the rest of the team) by film’s end, he’s returned back to the quiet life after the events of that film.

That is going to change of course going into Avengers 4. Hawkeye will have a bigger part to play there, being one of the few remaining heroes left after Thanos wiped out a sizable portion of the universe. Fans should get plenty of Hawkeye time as a result.

While Hawkeye seems alive and well, you can click here to find out if your favorite supporting character was spared.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.