Hawkeye Fans Are Obsessed With The Trick Arrows

Today’s third episode of Hawkeye gave the character his first real use of trick arrows — a staple of both Hawkeye and Green Arrow in the comics — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are excited. Not only did they exist, but the delivery — with some strong comic relief and during a car chase scene — was a breath of fresh air, giving the moment an energy that really sold it beyond just being a fun comics Easter egg. Fans took to social media to celebrate the moment, using images from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s run in Hawkeye comics to eccentuate their excitement.

That run has been a huge influence on the show, both in terms of the look and feel, and in terms of the story itself. Things like the tracksuit mafia and a bemused look at the concept of the trick arrow both originated there.

“The [Matt] Fraction/[David] Aja style and tone is what we were really gravitating towards,” executive producer Trinh Tran explained in a recent interview. “Once they encounter each other and go off on this journey together, there’s so much they can bounce off each other.”

You can check out some of our favorite responses to the episode below.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer. The series premiered on November 24, 2021. Enjoy an action-packed look in the Marvel Studios special on Disney+.

