New Hawkeye Synopsis Teases Return of Street-Level Marvel Storylines

When it comes to Marvel, Disney+ Day on Friday gave fans a lot to be excited about. There were new looks at shows coming to the streaming platform including Hawkeye. The live-action series will see Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) on their own epic adventure and now, we have a brand new synopsis for the eagerly anticipated series, one that teases the return of street-level stories. You can check out that new synopsis below.



“Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer. The series premieres November 24, 2021. Enjoy an action-packed look in the Marvel Studios special on Disney+.”



“The [Matt] Fraction/[David] Aja style and tone is what we were really gravitating towards,” executive producer Trinh Tran explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Once they encounter each other and go off on this journey together, there’s so much they can bounce off each other.”



“I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that,” Steinfeld previously said of Kate Bishop in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”



The first two episodes of Hawkeye are expected to debut on Wednesday, November 24th, exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.



