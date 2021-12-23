Hawkeye Fans Cannot Wait For Echo Series After Finale

After six episodes, Hawkeye came to an end today and left fans excited about the future. The third episode of the show featured the origin story of Maya Lopez AKA Echo, who is played by newcomer Alaqua Cox. Fans were instantly obsessed with the character, who will soon be getting her own spin-off. After Maya’s epic confrontation with Kingpin/Wilson Fisk, who is once again being played by Daredevil alum Vincent D’Onofrio, fans cannot wait for the Echo series. In fact, #MayaLopez is currently a trending topic on Twitter.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox recently told a reporter from Variety. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

“It’s crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I’m so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do,” Cox told People Magazine ahead of Hawkeye‘s premiere. “[My friends] saw the casting call looking for a Native American actress and female Deaf actress,” she added. “It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me … deaf, an amputee.”

