Hawkeye Features Hilarious and Obscure Star Wars Easter Egg

Hawkeye has already dropped four episodes, and the new Disney+ series is filled with Marvel easter eggs ranging from a comics deep cut that teased the West Coast Avengers to a nod to the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Groot on the New York City Larpers Instagram page. Speaking of the larpers, the group made another appearance in the show’s latest episode, and one of their scenes features an easter egg from another famous Disney franchise… Star Wars!

When Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) returns to the apartment, he finds Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) hanging out with the larpers, trying on costumes, and listening to Christmas music. If you listen closely, you’ll hear “Bells, Bells, Bells,” the song featuring Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) from the Star Wars Christmas album, Christmas in the Stars. Many people tweeted about the easter egg, including one fan who shared the song. You can give it a listen below:

https://twitter.com/dustlined/status/1468578427536039939?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The holidays are obviously a big theme for Hawkeye. In fact, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, recently spoke about the show and revealed he hopes it will become a Christmas classic.

“I hope [Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays],” Feige told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story.”

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” Feige added. “I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas. For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he’s the reason to do it. Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays.”

Hawkeye director, Rhys Thomas, also spoke about the show’s Christmas connections and revealed Die Hard wasn’t the show’s only inspiration.

“People mentioned Die Hard being one side of things, but yeah. I mean Home Alone is definitely a big atmospheric Christmas touchstone… both the original and Lost In New York,” Thomas told ComicBook.com. “Yeah, I don’t know. Like I, kinda, again, I would just do, I mean, Gremlins as well. It’s like… I’m the type of person that sort of whether a direct reference makes it into a show or a movie or not, I will take any excuse to sort of keep plumbing my memory, my cultural memory.”

The fifth episode of Hawkeye drops on Disney+ on December 15th.