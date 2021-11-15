Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Loves the Show’s Christmas Setting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting into the Christmas spirit. Way back in 2013, Marvel dabbled in holiday settings with Iron Man 3, a film that simply took place during the Christmas season. Hawkeye, the new series on Disney+, is steeped in holiday vibes and Christmas traditions. It’s a full-on Christmas series, a fact that couldn’t make star Jeremy Renner any happier.

Renner recently caught up with the Associated Press and talked a bit about how Hawkeye‘s holiday influence excited him, both as an actor and a father. This series has the opportunity to be every bit a December tradition as it does a link in the chain of the MCU.

“I’m a very Christmas person,” Renner said. “Christmas is all about family and all about magic and all about sharing our time together. And a lot of our time this year will be spent watching this show, which is going to be new for me, as an actor, and then also be able to watch it with my family. I really can’t wait. I personally, Jeremy, get very excited about what I’m going to take from this, because normally I don’t. Normally I don’t want to watch any of that stuff, but it’s beautiful and I’m very excited about it.”

It seems as though everyone involved with Hawkeye is happy about bringing the holidays to the MCU with this new project. Speaking with , a couple of Hawkeye’s directors lauded its holly jolly soul.

“It’s genuinely not what you expect from Marvel [Studios],” said Bert, one half of the Bert and Bertie directing duo. “It’s an absurd Christmas story. Just starting from that point, tonally, I was tickled. What does that mean? And it’s throughout the whole series. It’s not what you’re expecting it to be.”

“I’m a big fan of a Christmas movie. Injecting that was super fun,” added director Rhys Thomas. “And that’s amazing because you’re stepping into this massive universe, where so much has been established and in different directions. But they are excited to find an identity for each of these series. They’re always willing to tailor to this new character.”

Hawkeye will see Renner’s Barton teaming up with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop as they take down an “Avengers-level threat,” all in the hopes of getting back home before Christmas. The first two episodes of the six-episode series will arrive on Disney+ on November 24th.