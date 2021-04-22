Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Praises Cast and Crew As Filming Wraps

✖

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner had some nice words for the cast and crew as filming on the Disney+ series wrapped this week. The Marvel star shook up social media yesterday when he posted about the show ending things on Instagram. Now, he’s back with this short message for all the people who are helping bring Clint Barton’s series to life. It’s no secret that this show will be a big one for the development of the larger MCU world. Hailee Steinfeld is aboard and there are rumors of Florence Pugh’s character from Black Widow making an appearance too. So, there’s just a ton of fan energy around Hawkeye. It seems like the series star is pretty amped up for people to see what’s been going on with Clint after audiences left him in Avengers: Endgame. It won’t be long before the trailer for this project begins making the rounds as well.

The star wrote, “Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work out into this show!!! We can’t wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey... #hawkeye🏹”

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Marvel producer Trinh Tran about the upcoming series a while ago. She talked about how Marvel is approaching this expansion onto Disney+. "We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran explained. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently coming in for a landing as well. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on July 9th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on Sep 3rd, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

