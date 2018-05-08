Original ‘Avengers’ Actors Got Matching Tattoos to Celebrate ‘Infinity War’

When a film wraps production, it’s standard practice for the cast and crew to gather to throw a lavish party that celebrates all of the hard work everyone put in to deliver audiences an incredible experience. To celebrate a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of the stars took that a little bit further by getting matching tattoos to celebrate the release of Avengers: Infinity War and the journey that preceded it.

Robert Downey Jr., who starred in the very first entry of the MCU with 2008’s Iron Man, shared a video of himself getting a tattoo that is a stylized Avengers logo and the number “6,” which represents the six original heroes from Marvel’s The Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to Downey revealing the tattoo, Jeremy Renner teased the undertaking on social media by posting a photo of himself with the tattoo artist responsible for the memento.

Following Downey’s reveal of the artwork, the artist responsible, Josh Lord of East Side Ink Tattoo in New York, New York shared a photo from the event, which even included an Iron Man Easter egg.

In the photo, Lord is wearing a Black Sabbath T-shirt, with one of the band’s most popular songs being 1970’s “Iron Man.” The song itself was featured in the end credits of the original film, which immediately followed Tony Stark’s public reveal of being the superhero.

In Marvel’s The Avengers, Stark himself even wore a Black Sabbath T-shirt as a tribute to the band’s iconic song.

While Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo aren’t pictured in any of the Instagram posts, Evans is tagged in the post, possibly confirming that he also got the tattoo, while it’s unclear if Ruffalo has plans to get one.

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Are you surprised to learn that the actors would get these tattoos? Let us know in the comments below!