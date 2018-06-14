Hawkeye Movie Rumored to Be Under Consideration at Marvel Studios

At Produced By 2018 this last weekend Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted at what the Marvel Cinematic Universe might look like after Avengers 4. Now, a new report suggests that those plans just might include a Hawkeye movie.

During the conference, Feige revealed that there’s quite a bit in the works for the MCU. Included in that are stories for familiar characters, stories for characters familiar only to those who are serious comics fans, and even new versions (specifically “different incarnations”) of some beloved current characters. While those comments are vague and have a lot of implications considering that we know a few of the films expected after Avengers 4 — Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for example — MCU Cosmic claims that the characters only comic book fans recognize refers to The Eternals and that one of the new versions of characters refers to Hawkeye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, a Hawkeye movie is rumored to be under consideration.

If the rumor ends up being true there are a number of directions that could go. While Hawkeye was completely absent in Avengers: Infinity War, set photos from Avengers 4 last fall seemed to hint that when the archer next appears he will be appearing not as Hawkeye but as Ronin. That kind of shift would certainly be a “new version” of an existing character. It’s also possible that a Hawkeye film could focus on a completely different Hawkeye. After all, Clint Barton isn’t the only archer to bear the mantle in comics. Kate Bishop also bears the mantle as a member of the West Coast Avengers.

A Kate Bishop Hawkeye movie would also likely go over well as a response to growing buzz about an all-women Avengers movie by adding another female hero to the MCU. The idea of an A-Force film or similar is one that Feige said earlier this year could very well come sooner rather than later.

“It is all about figuring out when and how,” Feige told Vulture in February. “But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is gonna come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again.”

Whatever plans Marvel has for a Hawkeye-centric film — if they have one at all — it’s not something we’re likely to see anytime soon. Feige recently told the AP that they have plans for MCU films all the way out until 2025.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

What do you think about a possible Hawkeye movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!