Update on Marvel Studios’ Rumored ‘Hawkeye’ Project

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Marvel Studios was considering development of a film based on the avenging archer known as Hawkeye.

Now the blog MCU Cosmic, which originally reported on the project, has provided an update that indicates the scope could expand considerably. The site indicates that the story could fit well as a Marvel Studios series on the new Disney streaming service, though it’s still possible that it could be a movie.

So what is the Hawkeye story? Apparently, it will involve Jeremy Renner‘s version of the character, Clint Barton, training a young protégé, such as Kate Bishop.

The report indicates that the Hawkeye project is in some stage of internal development, so we likely won’t hear anything concrete for a long time.

If this rumor does pan out, it comes at an interesting time as a new cast member for Avengers 4 was recently revealed.

Yesterday, it was reported that Katherine Langford, the breakout star of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, secretly joined the cast of Avengers 4. With production on the reshoots already completed, it’s clear that she’s already filmed her scenes, though her character has yet to be revealed.

Langford would be an obvious fit for the young Kate Bishop, who shares the mantle of Hawkeye with Clint Barton in the comic books.

The character first debuted in the pages of Young Avengers, which formed in the wake of the “Avengers: Disassembled” storyline that saw the core team break up and replaced with a newer version that included characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Luke Cage. But Kate Bishop eventually formed a bond with Clint Barton, and they were the focus of Matt Fraction and David Aja’s popular run on Hawkeye, which would be the perfect basis for a lower budget miniseries format if that’s what Marvel Studios is considering.

Of course, none of this is confirmed, and until Marvel Studios announces it or it comes from a more reliable source, we can’t reasonably rely on Disney actually planning a Hawkeye movie or TV series. But the rumor itself is enough to get us excited; Fracion and Aja’s Hawkeye comic was a surprising, entertaining, and beautiful story, showing exactly why both Hawkeyes are important.

If Marvel Studios is looking at making compelling serialized TV series for the Disney streaming service, they’d be hard pressed to find better source material for inspiration.