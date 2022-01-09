Hawkeye: New Video Shows Jolt the Dog Doing Her Own Stunts As Lucky the Pizza Dog

Hawkeye came to an end last month, and it featured a slew of new fan-favorite Marvel characters. One such beloved addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Lucky the Pizza Dog who is played by a very good girl named Jolt. The four-year-old Golden Retriever is a delight on Instagram and often shares hilarious content that proves she was meant for the role. Jolt is making waves on another Instagram page this week: Marvel Entertainment’s. The social media account has been sharing fun facts from VFX Supervisor Greg Steele, and the latest video is all about Jolt.

“Meet Jolt, who plays Lucky the Pizza Dog in Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye! 🍕,” Marvel captioned the post. In the video, it’s revealed that Jolt did all of her own stunts and that “layers of visual effects are added to create Lucky’s signature wink.” You can check out the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com





Lucky the Pizza Dog is a supporting character in the Hawkeye comics who made his debut in 2012. His first appearance came when Clint saved him. The dog’s tags identify him as Arrow, but Clint renamed his Lucky. However, in an issue devoted to Lucky’s POV, we learn that the dog calls himself Pizza Dog, because, like any smart pup, he loves pizza. The show took a slightly different route and featured Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) saving Lucky and eventually naming him.

As for the future of Kate and Lucky, fans will hopefully be seeing them again soon. Steinfeld recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct), about Hawkeye and teased her character’s future. “There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

Fans are also hoping that Steinfeld’s return will be alongside Florence Pugh, who reprised her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in Hawkeye. Pugh recently spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about the future of her own Marvel character.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversation of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh explained of Black Widow‘s post-credits scene. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s [Johansson] changed the conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.