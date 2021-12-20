New Hawkeye Ad Teases Terrifying Arrival of Kingpin

The Kingpin of Crime is on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) was teased in the closing moments of Hawkeye Episode 5, and now it’s apparent the Marvel marketing machine knows just how big of a character someone like Kingpin is. Sunday evening, the House of Ideas released a commercial dedicated to the villain, teasing his terrifying arrival in the Hawkeye season finale this coming Wednesday.

“It’s just a matter of time before the big guy gets involved,” Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton says as Kingpin can be seen walking with his cane in tow.

"It's just a matter of time before the big guy gets involved." Episode five of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #KingpinHawkeye pic.twitter.com/J8lDtX9tbs — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) December 20, 2021

“The thing about Vincent is he and his doubles would arrive under cloaks because no one could see them,” Bert, one half of the directing duo Bert and Bertie, told Buzzfeed of D’Onofrio’s role in Episodes 5 and 6. “We were filming some things in public places and we had to get them to set. We realized the scale of how important it was to keep it a secret, so we would smuggle them in under black cloaks. Vincent and his doubles too because once you see his double, you would know it’s Kingpin.”

“It was really fun to see how we keep the secrecy in this Marvel world,” Bert added.

It’s D’onofrio’s first appearance as the character since he appeared in three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil series.

“It’s a very different experience standing underneath Vincent and hearing him. To be in his presence is really something,” Hailee Steinfeld previously told Entertainment Weekly about working opposite the actor. “I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time. It’s always amazing to be a part of something with people that you really admire. I’m excited to see people watch it unfold.”

The first five episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home is exclusively in theaters.

