Marvel Officially Promotes Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Return in Hawkeye

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Hawkeye Episode 5, “Ronin.” The secret is out: the “big guy” gunning for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is Wilson Fisk (Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio). In the final moments of the penultimate episode of Hawkeye, “Ronin,” Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) learns who put Clint in the crosshairs of vengeful black widow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh): her mother, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga). Worse, Eleanor is spotted with the Kingpin, the feared mob boss behind Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and her Tracksuit Mafia, out for revenge against the ninja scourge Ronin — the masked identity adopted by Clint during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Ahead of Clint and Kate’s standoff with Fisk and Eleanor in the Dec. 22 season finale of Hawkeye, Marvel Studios is promoting D’Onofrio’s return with the Twitter emoji #Kingpin. See all the available emojis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/100soft/status/1471937254679461889

“The thing about Vincent is he and his doubles would arrive under cloaks because no one could see them,” Bert of Hawkeye directing duo Bert and Bertie told Buzzfeed about keeping Kingpin’s rumored return under wraps. “We were filming some things in public places, and we had to get them to set. We realized the scale of how important it was to keep it a secret, so we would smuggle them in under black cloaks.”

“Vincent and his doubles too because once you see his double, you would know it’s Kingpin,” Bert said. “It was really fun to see how we keep the secrecy in this Marvel world.”

The returning Daredevil star officially crosses over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper in Hawkeye Episode 6, where Clint and Kate confront the “big guy” the young archer was warned about in previous episodes.

“[Kingpin is] somebody that [Kate] doesn’t know much about, but she’s been warned. She knows everything she needs to know when she hears Clint say ‘this is the guy I’ve been worried about the whole time,’” Steinfeld said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “That right there is enough for her to need to come to her senses and figure out how to handle the situation. If it didn’t feel real before, it’s real now. After all the partner talk and jokes that have been thrown around, now she has the opportunity to step up to the plate.”

More Hawkeye Coverage

How Hawkeye Kept Its Big Bad Reveal a Secret

Hawkeye Reveals If Marvel’s Daredevil Is MCU Canon

Daredevil Star Vincent D’Onofrio Speaks Out on Kingpin Return in Hawkeye

Episode 6 of Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres Wednesday, December 22 on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.