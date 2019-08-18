Hawkeye: 7 Actresses Who Could Play Kate Bishop

It’s been almost a month since Marvel’s Phase 4 was officially announced, hinting at what movies and Disney+ series will be on the way in the next few years. One of the most highly-anticipated entries is Hawkeye, a TV series that will revolve around Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) training Kate Bishop to be an ace archer.

While the series won’t debut until fall 2021, fans have already begun to wonder who will take on the role of Kate Bishop. Given the fact that Kate has become a bonafide fan-favorite for comic fans, thanks to her role in the Young Avengers and West Coast Avengers, portraying the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will certainly be pretty significant.

So, who would we like to see potentially play Kate Bishop? Scroll on to find out, and let us know your fan-casts for Kate in the comments below!

Katherine Langford

If you were following the MCU rumor mill in the months leading up to Avengers: Endgame, you’ll know why this is a no-brainer. In October of last year, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford was announced to be cast in Endgame, in a highly-secretive role. One of the running theories became that Langford would be playing Kate Bishop, in a role that would tie to Clint’s supposed absence from Avengers: Infinity War.

Ultimately, it was revealed that Langford was really cast as an older version of Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe), who would have appeared in a dream sequence of sorts to her father, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). The scene was ultimately cut from Endgame so as to not confuse audiences.

Being in a deleted scene certainly wouldn’t prohibit Langford from taking on another MCU role (especially since the franchise has used in more than one onscreen role in the past). And given Langford’s talent and her passionate fanbase, it’d be interesting to see her take on Kate Bishop.

Arden Cho

Another long-running fan-cast for Kate – which popped up online long before her MCU debut was a possibility – has been Teen Wolf‘s Arden Cho. Cho portrayed Kira Yukimura, a kitsune who moves to Beacon Hills, throughout the show’s third, fourth, and fifth seasons, and became a fan-favorite in the process.

Cho has even expressed a desire to play Kate, tweeting that she’d “like to audition” when the Hawkeye series was first announced to be in development earlier this year.

Lana Condor

Lana Condor is no stranger to the world of Marvel movies, after previously playing Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse. While Condor’s character did not return in Fox’s future X-Men films, she’s developed a pretty substantial following in the years since — many of whom want to see her return to the superhero world.

Condor is currently filming the third entry of the To All The Boys I Love Before franchise, the first film of which has been wildly successful on Netflix. To All The Boys showcased Condor’s comedic timing and emotional resonance, something that would definitely translate over to Kate Bishop. She also proved that she can kick a lot of butt, through her role as Saya in SYFY’s Deadly Class TV series.

Kaitlyn Dever

Another up-and-coming actress who we could totally see as Kate Bishop is Kaitlyn Dever. Dever has a pretty prolific filmography, including Last Man Standing, The Spectacular Now, and this summer’s indie darling Booksmart.

In Booksmart (and pretty much any of her other filmography), Dever’s characters have been headstrong, hilarious, and heartfelt, and it would be interesting to see that apply to the role of Kate.

If Dever were cast as Kate (or in any MCU role), she would also be the latest Short Term 12 alum to enter the franchise, after Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

While Natasha Liu Bordizzo has only been acting for a few years, she’s already accumulated a pretty noteworthy filmography, including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, and The Greatest Showman. Earlier this year, Bordizzo found a whole new crop of fans through her role as Helena in Netflix’s apocalyptic teen drama The Society.

Bordizzo feels like the kind of actress who would be perfectly suited for an MCU role — someone who general audiences might recognize, and who can easily become a household name with a blockbuster role like Kate Bishop. She is also a black-black belt in taekwondo and trained in Kenpo karate, which would make her action sequences as Kate a thrill to watch.

Isabella Gomez

The television world rejoiced earlier this year, when it was announced that One Day at a Time would be revived on Pop TV after being canceled by Netflix. While it’s hard to deny that the show should get as many seasons as it needs, it would be interesting to see Isabella Gomez, who stars as the family’s teenage daughter Elena, take on a larger franchise role at some point.

Gomez’s performance has been a significant part of One Day at a Time‘s popularity, with audiences and critics alike praising the way Elena’s coming out story was handled. The heart, humor, and love for social justice that Elena feel perfectly suited for how Kate could be characterized in the MCU. (Coincidentally, Gomez is also dating another MCU actor: Runaways star Rhenzy Felix).

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson’s filmography has included some pretty heavy hitters in recent years, from teen dramas The Edge of Seventeen and Five Feet Apart, to indie fares like Support the Girls and Columbus, to M. Night Shyamalan’s horror movie Split. The Internet has campaigned for her to play parts like Batgirl and Supergirl for years, and there’s no reason why Kate Bishop shouldn’t be a possibility as well.

Regardless of wherever you know Richardson from, it’s hard to deny that her performances leave a memorable impact, one that would help Kate Bishop become a fan-favorite to general audiences. Richardson’s characters can go from genuinely funny to absolutely heartbreaking at the drop of a hat, which could be useful in whatever version of Kate’s story the MCU decides to tell.