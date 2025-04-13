3 Marvel Characters Who Could Show Up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce Marvel’s First Family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated summer blockbuster will take in an alternate timeline within the MCU, meaning that things will look different from what fans are used to. Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny (Joseph Quinn) and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) will live through the biggest events of their lives in a world where the Avengers never assembled, there is no Captain America, and other heroes are simply unheared of. That’s right, the Fantastic Four will be the only heroes in their world. The fact that no one else will be protecting the world could lead to exciting appearances from familiar faces, just perhaps in a different context.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a fresh start for a franchise that is already dealing with almost two decades of baggage. As no other heroes have risen to power in this world, it gives Marvel a chance to do something new. With a clean slate, director Matt Shakman has the chance to introduce his own version of the characters who have entertained the world for years. The Fantastic Four will also be seen in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. How will everything be connected to the upcoming crossover? Could that have something to do with unexpected appearances that surprise viewers in this adventure? Here are some of the Marvel characters who could unexpectedly show up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, perhaps setting the stage for bigger stories to come.

1) Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom

Marvel shocked the world when they announced that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as the dangerous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The performer who brought Iron Man to life over the course of a decade is now ready to become the biggest rival his team has ever faced. But is it possible for Doctor Doom to make his debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Director Matt Shakman has warned audiences not to expect him in the movie, but this is the MCU we’re talking about. Secrets and surprises are always kept under wraps until they manifest on screen.

In the comic books, Doctor Doom has been the nemesis of the Fantastic Four for decades. The character even appeared in previous cinematic adaptations of the team, with Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbell both portraying the character in different films. It would make perfect sense for Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom to be introduced here. In addition to the comic book background, Doom’s home country of Latveria has never been mentioned in the MCU. The character has no presence on the Sacred Timeline up to this point that we know of. Could Robert Downey Jr.’s villain actually come from the same Earth as the Fantastic Four, thus explaining his absence? Perhaps, and it would certainly open the door for him to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

2) The Mole Man

The Mole Man is a classic Marvel villain the Fantastic Four have encountered many, many times in the comic books. In some iterations of the story, the character has the power to control a seemingly infinite number of scary creatures he has brought to life through science. In the original Ultimate universe, the Mole Man was the crucial part of the Fantastic Four’s origin, and he eventually became the first major villain the team had to take down. It would be a heartfelt homage to include the Mole Man in The Fantastic Four: First Steps in some capacity.

While a confident amount of online rumors have suggested that the Mole Man will be seen on the big screen once The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres this summer, the character hasn’t been officially cast for the film. Fans will have to speculate for a few months regarding the appearance of the character. At the same time, the Mole Man could be a minor threat the Fantastic Four take care of before fighting against Galactus (Ralph Ineson) later on in the movie. Time will tell if Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios have actually decided to include the villain.

3) Bruce Banner

The Incredible Hulk was a founding Avenger in the MCU. While audiences shouldn’t expect a giant green monster to leap across the big screen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the team led by Reed Richards will be dealing with a lot of scientific equipment and research in the movie. The MCU loves to include callbacks to other corners of the franchise whenever a new installment releases. The Fantastic Four may need the help of a brilliant gamma scientist when trying to understand what happened to their bodies after the accident gave them their powers. A variant of Bruce Banner could be a nice way to shake things up while presenting audiences with something they already know.

A variant of Bruce Banner could also be a clever way of introducing a new actor to play the character in case Mark Ruffalo wants to step away from the role. The performer has been portraying the Hulk for more than a decade. Other cast members from the original team have already stepped away, including Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. Could Mark Ruffalo be next? If so, The Fantastic Four: First Steps offers an opportunity for the MCU to not have to kill off or phase out the Bruce Banner (or Hulk) character entirely.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres in theaters on July 25.