Hawkeye's Lucky the Pizza Dog Meets Marvel's Cosmo From Guardians of the Galaxy in Viral Photo

This week, Marvel fans were treated to the year's second "Special Presentation," The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The instant Christmas classic featured the return of most of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars as well as some exciting newcomers. In addition to Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon, the special also featured the debut of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog. Cosmo marks the second dog in a holiday-themed project to win over the hearts of Marvel fans. Last year, Hawkeye introduced Lucky the Pizza Dog who was played by a very good girl named Jolt. The most adorable news we'll report today is that Jolt is friends with Slate, the dog who played Cosmo.

"Have you watched the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special yet? 👀 I made a new friend 💜🤍," Jolt wrote on Instagram. You can check out the adorable photo of the pups below:

Will Cosmo Be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Thankfully, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special won't be the last we see of Cosmo. Bakalova will also be voicing the character in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During a chat with Discussing Film, Bakalova praised director James Gunn.

"I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything," Bakalova shared. "I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal. I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again," she said with a laugh.

"Yeah, we need some puppy love in it!" she added when asked about Cosmo. "We need something like that out there. Cosmo created a new world for me. So I hope people will root for her and enjoy it."

Do You Have to Watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

There are definitely moments in the new special that will come up again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn was asked if the holiday special is required viewing before the movie.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2023.