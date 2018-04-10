Hayley Atwell Addresses If Agent Carter Could Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

Peggy Carter was a critical part of the MCU’s early days, but could she make a return?

That was the question posed to Agent Carter actress Hayley Atwell in a new interview. Carter passed away in Captain America: Civil War, but as we’ve seen in past superhero films death isn’t always permanent, so is there a way for her to return?

“Because it’s a genre-specific superhero piece, I’m sure anything could happen,” Atwell told Parade. “It’s such a huge world. I do think there’s something in the completion of the fact that they’re doing their back-to-back Avengers at the moment, which will complete an era, so I can’t see how that would be. But that’s what’s remarkable about Marvel is they keep going. Each film tends to further what they’re doing, so I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Peggy’s death and lasting words to Steve Rogers had a big influence on his decision to oppose the Sokovia Accords, and since then he’s kindled a romance with Sharon Carter, Peggy’s daughter.

While Peggy might have passed away, many fans still see her as a role model, though Atwell didn’t necessarily go into the part with that goal in mind.

“I don’t set out to choose characters that are role models,” Atwell said. “The current character I’m playing at the moment [in Dry Powder onstage in London] is a sociopath and a narcissist. She’s a brilliant mathematician and I absolutely adore playing her. She’s unapologetic and ruthless. I think my job as an actor is just to be a custodian to a character, to present a character rather than educate an audience and go, “This is what you should think or feel.”

“It just so happened that that was the part that I got with Peggy Carter, the script that they created for me, and I inhabited it based on what I felt the script was asking me to do.”

Carter also made an impact with the Agent Carter series, which took place after Captain America: First Avenger. It lasted two seasons, and many fans have shown support to the idea of bringing it to a streaming platform for new adventures.

