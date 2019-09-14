Here’s Why the World Hates Captain Marvel (Spoilers)

Things have been a struggle for Carol lately in the pages of Captain Marvel. People who once adored her have turned on her after it was revealed to the world that she was of Kree heritage, followed by a PR campaign that heightened the hysteria and caused her to be looked at like an alien or outsider, with some even debating if she was a spy for the Kree. Carol’s been trying to get to the bottom of how that information got out and who started that particular fire, and we all find out who it was in Captain Marvel #10. Spoilers incoming for the issue so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

At the end of the last issue, Carol found Minerva strung up with a message, so here she flies her to Stark Unlimited to recuperate. Carol and Tony are trying to put together the pieces about what’s going on when Minerva wakes up and fills in the blanks. It turns out that when Minerva came to Carol to join forces to save the Kree race she was being truthful, but she knew it Carol wouldn’t truly join her without a push.

That’s when Carol puts it together that Minerva is the one who leaked the information that she was half Kree. Minerva also orchestrated the entire P.R. campaign so that Carol would be vulnerable and more likely to help her.

As you might imagine, Carol’s pretty upset, but Minerva explains that with the Kree are scattered to the wind, their homeworld destroyed, and the supreme intelligence dead, things have never been worse, and she got tired of seeing someone so powerful who could be helping instead not admitting who she really was.

Carol tells her it wasn’t like that, but it doesn’t matter. The damage is done, and crazily enough Minerva wasn’t done, but that’s for another time.

You can check out all the spoiler images above, and you can check out our full interview with writer Kelly Thompson about the storyline and what’s to come right here!

Captain Marvel #10 is written by Kelly Thompson, drawn by Carmen Carnero, colored by Tamra Bonvillain, and lettered by VC’s Clayton Cowles you can check out the official description below.

“FALL TO PIECES! It’s official: New hero STAR is in and CAPTAIN MARVEL is out! As Carol struggles to deal with her changing role and unravel the mystery of what is happening to her powers, a risky new alliance she’s forged may turn out to be even more dangerous than she expected. Will Carol be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to save a world that has turned on her?”

Captain Marvel #10 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Captain Marvel and comics.