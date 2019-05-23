Here’s What Danny DeVito Could Look Like as the New Wolverine

After Dark Phoenix releases in theaters in just a few weeks, the X-Men franchise will likely be rebooted under the banner of Marvel Studios with a brand-new cast set to play these iconic mutants. And with that comes some massive shoes to fill for Wolverine, who was played for nearly two decades by Hugh Jackman. But this new piece of fan art imagines an unlikely candidate up to the task.

Artist BossLogic rendered a new version of Wolverine, a shorter and hairier version that seems more like the comic book version that some fans might prefer. This version of Logan would be played by none other than Danny DeVito, and it must be seen to be believed. Take a look at the image below:

People have been getting mad as of late because my works have too much humour, so I thought id make a serious piece @DannyDeVito for Logan II #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/qMAMJAMlQN — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 23, 2019

This fan art comes hot off the heels of a popular petition in which over 20,000 fans have supported the casting of DeVito as the Best There Is at What He Does. While it might seem unlikely, it’s good to know that these Marvel fans have a sense of humor firmly intact.

But Marvel Studios does have the daunting task of finding a new actor to play Wolverine, which will inevitably come with a ton of criticism and comparison. X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner previously spoke about Jackman’s legacy of the character and how hard had to work to embody that role.

“Hugh, just the physicality of it all, just to bulk up,” Shuler Donner said at the TCAs earlier this year. “This man worked so hard to bulk up, would get up at four in the morning to bulk and eat protein meals every two hours because his natural state, they used to call him Worm when he was a kid. So his natural state is a very skinny guy. Once you reach a certain age, the body just won’t go anymore. I think he was wise to say, ‘I’m at that point. I can’t do it.’ Now, that doesn’t mean he can’t come back as older Wolverine. You never know. Future Wolverine, you never know.”

When asked if Marvel Studios was in the process of finding a new actor, Shuler Donner downplayed that and instead said that boss Kevin Feige is focusing on how to integrate all of the characters from the Fox deal.

“I don’t know what Kevin’s thinking honestly. I don’t even think Kevin knows,” she explained. “I think Kevin’s still dealing with this wealth of characters and trying to make sense of them.”

Fans can see the X-Men’s last stand when Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.