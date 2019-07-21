Here’s What Mahershala Ali Could Look Like as Blade

Update: A newly released announcement from Disney confirms Blade will be a feature film.

It has taken quite some time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to bring in Blade, but it seems that will happen before long. At last, Kevin Feige silenced wanton fans at San Diego Comic-Con when he let the world know Blade would join the universe.

And now? Well, the world wants to see what Ali might look like as Blade, and one fan-artist is here to bring that vision to life.

Taking to Twitter, a concept artist known as BossLogic shared their hoped-for look when it comes to Blade. You can check out the sick piece below:

The image seems to have been inspired earlier this year when Ali hit up the big screen in Alita: Battle Angel. With his hair buzzed just so, this version of Blade looks real sweet with some nice shades on. This art has the hero with some tattoos on as well, and his teeth are pointed into a vampiric edge just as expected.

Oh, and that’s not all. This artwork has Blade baring all with his torso exposed, and he’s got even more tattoos to keep in line with his face.

So far, there is little idea how Blade will look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige simply announced the film at San Diego Comic-Con when he asked Ali on stage. The actor said nothing as he put on a hat and said the word blade.

Right now, fans are waiting on more details about the project. It is unclear whether it will be a TV series on Disney+ like other shows such as Loki. The project could be a film similar to the many others the MCU has churned out, so fans better get excited for what the future holds for Blade.

