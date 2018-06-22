Heroes For Hire Unite in New ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Photos

When Luke Cage debuts its second season, the show’s titular character is going to have his hands full with the show’s new villain in Mustafa Shakir’s Bushmaster. Need all the help he can get, it’s been previously confirmed that Finn Jones’ Danny Rand will be making an appearance in the show.

On the eve of the season two premiere, new pictures have surfaced online of the show’s titular character — Luke Cage (Mike Colter) — teaming up with his long-time comic book crime-fighting partner Iron Fist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like most promotional stills released before-hand, the pictures don’t reveal much in terms of plot details in relation to the show.

In the first picture released by Netflix, we see Luke and Danny standing in what appears to be Harlem’s Paradise during the day team. It looks as if they’re looking upwards at somebody at the balcony we’ve previously seen.

In the second picture, Power Man and Iron Fist look to be satisfying their hunger as they can been seen at Chinese restaurant.

A third picture was also released that appears to be a part of the same scene as the Harlem’s Paradise shot earlier.

Thus far, it hasn’t been confirmed how much of a role Danny will play this season, but at least fans will be receiving another Heroes for Hire team up in a post-The Defenders world. And according to Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, it’s something that could be much-needed.

“The one metaphor we’ve used for this season actually comes from a quote from Mike Tyson,” Coker recently revealed to Variety. “One of the things he said was ‘Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the face.’ When Luke Cage gets knocked on his ass by Bushmaster, the question is can he get back up?”

“[Bushmaster’s] fighting style is really influenced by Capoeira and so it’s one of the first times you see an African-influenced fighting style as opposed to traditional grappling or martial arts,” Coker continued. “So he fights with a certain flair that’s different than Luke’s boxing, brawler style.”

Are you looking forward to seeing another season of Luke Cage? How involved do you think Danny Rand’s Iron Fist will get this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Luke Cage season two debuts June 22 on Netflix.