Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Meme Proves Vision Got Screwed

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios fans were left devastated by the deaths of many of their favorite superheroes. And while many of them eventually came back, thanks to some key sacrifices by both Iron Man and Black Widow, one specific member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes went without mention in the film: The Vision.

While Scarlet Witch did get an opportunity to exact some revenge on Thanos in the final battle in Avengers: Endgame, there wasn’t any sense of closure for the former AI-turned-emotional superbot. And a new meme on Reddit pays homage to the disrespect the Vision received in the Russo Brothers’ Marvel movies, compared to his debut appearance in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sure, the context is important, but it’s not insane to think that Vision got screwed in the last few Avengers movies. But at least there are plans to bring the character back in a Disney+ series where he’ll share top billing with Scarlet Witch.

Marvel has confirmed plans for a series currently titled WandaVision, but there have been some interesting details being spread about the upcoming show. Vision actor Paul Bettany finally opened up about the new streaming series after its official announcement.

“Soooooooooo… Turns out this is gonna happen with me and my ol Chum [Elizabeth Olsen] AND IT IS GONNA BE AMAZING!” the actor wrote on Instagram.

And while some fans might be skeptical about the Disney+ streaming series not having a huge impact on the movies, much like Agents of SHIELD or the Netflix shows, Marvel boss Kevin Feige promised there would be major ramifications.

Feige said the shows will contain “things shockingly and unexpectedly that change those characters in big ways, so the next appearance on the big screen will be informed by what they’ve gone through in Disney+ series.”

Feige teased the launch of the shows at the Disney+ event in April, promising the next phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes,” Feige said. “These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

There’s no word yet on when WandaVision will debut on the Disney+ streaming service.