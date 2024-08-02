Hit-Monkey Season 2: Ally Maki Details Haruka’s Evolution From Tokyo to New York City

Ally Maki is back as Haruka in Hit-Monkey Season 2. Fans meet Haruka in the animated show’s first installment as a newcomer to the Tokyo Police Department bent on bringing an end to the organized crime that has been plaguing her city. This mission statement eventually intertwines her path with the titular chimp, and while Haruka is not keen on Hit-Monkey’s murderous methods, she does come around to the fact that his actions help uncover some of those responsible for Tokyo’s organized crime. After Hit-Monkey kills Shinji Yokohama, a newly-elected corrupt prime minister, Haruka helps him flee from Japan, resulting in the two picking up in the sophomore installment in New York City.

Ally Maki Opens Up About Hit-Monkey Season 2

Speaking to ComicBook, Hit-Monkey star Ally Maki revealed that her character of Haruka has undergone significant changes between seasons.

“I feel like she’s Haruka 2.0,” Maki said. “First of all, she’s relocated cities, as she’s now in New York. I think in Season 1 she learned so much. She was this newbie cop. She thinks she knows what is honest, what is good, what is wrong. I think she learned a lot about the gray area. In Season 2, now she’s gone rogue. She has a new outfit. She’s got her cool hoodie on and a little jacket over it. She doesn’t have the tie anymore. I think that really kind of speaks to her overall essence too. She’s no longer in this corporate police department. She’s out on the streets with Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) and Monkey and learning about redemption and justice and what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Those streets that she’s on are in the Big Apple. Haruka relocating to New York City means leaving Japan in the rear view for now, which also means pausing her efforts to stomp out the Far East’s organized crime.

“I think she’ll always be fighting that,” Maki said when asked if Haruka’s mission in Japan was complete. “I think she really did try in Tokyo. I think it’s now deeper themes for her of justice and what that looks like, and her having a bigger understanding of what that looks like outside of the police department.”

Hit-Monkey Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.