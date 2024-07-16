Hit-Monkey Season 2 Reviews Generally Positive

The second season of Hit-Monkey has been released, and the first reviews for the animated series are generally positive. The series, which features some of Marvel’s least-known characters, was initially part of a big initiative by the original Marvel Television to get into adult-oriented animation although most of the projects were cancelled before entering production. Not only was Hit-Monkey one of the only shows to get made, but it’s the only of the four announced to get a second season.

“We have been obsessed with Hit-Monkey for about 10 years and actually pitched it to Marvel repeatedly,” co-creator Josh Gordon told ComicBook in 2021. “Every meeting we would have up there, we’d be like ‘You guys should make Hit-Monkey. That’s the coolest,’ to the point where they were like, ‘Yeah, I know. We get it. You like Hit-Monkey.’ And actually, they were like, ‘You’re not the first directors to actually pitch Hit-Monkey.’ It’s got a bit of a cult following.”

Hit-Monkey stars Leslie Jones, Ally Maki, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Munn, Fred Tatasciore, and Jason Sudeikis. Co-created and executive produced by Josh Gordon & Will Speck, the second season of Hit-Monkey is produced by 20th Television Animation with animation by Floyd County Productions.

Decider

“Creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon and their writers have struck a better balance between the funny moments, the gratuitous violence, and the actual development that their characters experience. There are still some forced pop-culture references, like when Hit-Monkey climbs up the side of a skyscraper instead of shooting the doorman; ghostly Bryce says their “Tom Crusing it” by climbing. But, for the most part, the jokes make sense for the characters making them.”

Laughing Place

“Overall, the second season of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey is right on par with the first in terms of the violence and humor. If you enjoyed the first season, you will likely enjoy this one as well. It is venturing a bit more into the supernatural, but if you were willing to watch a monkey and ghost duo kill a bunch of criminals, this probably isn’t going anywhere you’re not willing to follow. This new season likely isn’t winning any new fans, but it also isn’t losing any.”

IGN

“After moving its ghost-and-primate duo of assassins from a poorly conceived Japan to an anonymously rendered New York, Season 2 of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey creates shapes akin to comedy and drama, but lacks the substance to fill them. Its leftover characters feel scattered, while its new ones feel interchangeable, all as the series sets up a more interesting premise for a potential third season somewhere down the line.”

ScreenRant

“Season 2 is rife with samurai fights and sorcery, giving Hit-Monkey a bit more to chew on in terms of action than season 1. But it’s the storyline with Bryce and Iris that brings it all home. Criticisms aside, Hit-Monkey season 2 engages new viewers and its established fans alike, making for an overall decent outing.”

The Cosmic Circus

“In the end, season 2 lacks the style, tight scripting, and overall intelligence of the first season. Despite overflowing with insanely wild ideas, the plotting of Hit-Monkey season 2 is frustratingly boring and predictable.”

Both seasons of Hit-Monkey are now streaming on Hulu.