Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Hobbs & Shaw Beating Avengers: Endgame 2019 Box Office Record

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Hobbs & Shaw movie have officially broken a 2019 record previously held by a trio a Marvel movies: the most consecutive weeks as the biggest movie in the world. Avengers: Endgame has become the biggest movie of all-time at the box office but it was only finishing atop the charts at the box office worldwide for three consecutive weeks. Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel managed a similar feat. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has managed to stay atop the worldwide charts for four weeks now, the first movie of the year to achieve such a feat.

“Thank you guys so so much for the incredible love and the incredible support…that you’ve shown Hobbs & Shaw,” Johnson said in a video posted to his Instagram. “This past weekend, you made Hobbs & Shaw the number one movie in the world for four weekends in a row. That, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages, is a brand new 2019 record. The previous record held by our favorite super heroes: Avengers, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel. They held it for three weekends in a row and we have now set a new record. Four weekends in a row.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the post from Johnson’s Instagram below.

Avengers: Endgame made $2.79 billion worldwide in its theatrical run. Hobbs & Shaw has hauled in $687 million worldwide.

Based on the success of Hobbs & Shaw, it seems likely that more spinoffs and sequels in the Fast & Furious world will be on the way. Executive producer Hiram Garcia opened up about the possibility ahead of the film’s release.

“Well, look, I mean the fans are always the ones who decide that. And if there’s anything this business has taught you is you never get ahead of yourself,” Garcia cautioned. “But if we’re so lucky and the fans receive it the way we think they will, that’s the goal. Look, there’s so many unbelievable characters in the Fast & Furious universe, but there’s only so much time in a Fast & Furious movie to get to know each of these characters. So our goal is to start to create an outlet where we can spin off these characters, let fans learn about the ones they love, and keep building it out. So if we’re lucky, this could be the beginning of something nice.”

Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.