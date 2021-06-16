"Holding Out for a Hero" Trends After Being Used in Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Masters of the Universe
It's been a big week for Bonnie Tyler. The singer's mega-hit song "Holding Out for a Hero," which was originally recorded for the Footloose soundtrack, has been all over pop culture these past few days. Seriously, even if you had somehow forgotten about that song, it's likely stuck in your head now thanks to a few different properties that have used it recently. "Holding Out for a Hero" has been everywhere as of late.
The song was a popular addition to alternate movie scenes in recent years, with fans adding it to the throne room fight from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Solo's redemption scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the Rainbow Bridge battle in Thor: Ragnarok. Well this week the song found itself in the official versions of things released by studios.
It first popped up in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. A few days later, the song was used in the trailer for Square Enix and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game. On Wednesday morning, Marvel fans woke up to discover that "Holding Out for a Hero" gets a needle drop in the opening minutes of the new episode of Loki.
After its inclusion in Loki, "Holding Out for a Hero" understandably started trending on social media.
It's Been One Week
prevnext
In a one week period Holding Out for a Hero by Bonnie Tyler has been on the trailer for He-man on Netflix, the Guardians of the Galaxy video game and now on the Loki show. Wtf is going on. pic.twitter.com/LxMG0a75BP— Achtung Baby ❁ (@achtungbabyblog) June 16, 2021
Crank it Up
prevnext
SPOILER #Loki— Silvia 🦦 (@masegno) June 16, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I NEED A HEROOOOOO I’M HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO ‘TIL THE END OF THE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/2J55w5EXZy
Try Not Using it
prevnext
Superhero shows/movies/games when they’re told not to use “Holding out for a hero” in the soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/DGaomUypnN— Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) June 16, 2021
Can't Escape
prevnext
the way that i cannot escape holding out for a hero— shelby :) (@skywalkershelby) June 16, 2021
Super Hype
prevnext
were we all super hype during that first “holding out for a hero” scene#loki pic.twitter.com/96LEjQrEu5— just shitposting (@readingyaandtv) June 16, 2021
Shrek 2
prevnext
THEY PLAYED HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO IN LOKI AND ALL I COULD THINK OF IS SHREK 2 pic.twitter.com/8jQ8q94b8Q— lexie (@robpatnsvn) June 16, 2021
Ben Solo
prevnext
for the rest of my life, whenever i hear “holding out for a hero” i’m always gonna think of ben solo 😔 pic.twitter.com/7xluuIVyrY— M 🌙 (@m_bee4) June 16, 2021
Too Much
prevnext
Look, I like Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" a lot, too, but popular media using it three times in one week is just too much.#Loki #HeMan #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy— Kaylyn Saucedo - MarzGurl ➡️ Fighting the Yakuza (@MarzGurl) June 16, 2021
Can't Stay Mad
prevnext
Just when I get Holding Out For A Hero out of my head, damn it @LokiOfficial but I can't stay mad— Brian Johnson (@TFanPage101) June 16, 2021
Sweet
prev
The use of Holding out for a hero in #Loki pic.twitter.com/OB1DNIpLpm— Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) June 16, 2021