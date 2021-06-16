"Holding Out for a Hero" Trends After Being Used in Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Masters of the Universe

It's been a big week for Bonnie Tyler. The singer's mega-hit song "Holding Out for a Hero," which was originally recorded for the Footloose soundtrack, has been all over pop culture these past few days. Seriously, even if you had somehow forgotten about that song, it's likely stuck in your head now thanks to a few different properties that have used it recently. "Holding Out for a Hero" has been everywhere as of late.

The song was a popular addition to alternate movie scenes in recent years, with fans adding it to the throne room fight from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Solo's redemption scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the Rainbow Bridge battle in Thor: Ragnarok. Well this week the song found itself in the official versions of things released by studios.

It first popped up in the new trailer for Netflix's upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. A few days later, the song was used in the trailer for Square Enix and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game. On Wednesday morning, Marvel fans woke up to discover that "Holding Out for a Hero" gets a needle drop in the opening minutes of the new episode of Loki.

After its inclusion in Loki, "Holding Out for a Hero" understandably started trending on social media.