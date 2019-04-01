Hot Topic Launches an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fashion Collection

The Avengers: Endgame merch floodgates opened this weekend, and Hot Topic x Her Universe are getting into the mix with a fashion collection inspired by the film. The collection was designed by last year’s Her Universe fashion show winners (Jane Burson, Cynthia Kirkland, and Kristi Siedow-Thompson – pictured above alongside Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein), and it includes some fun looks.

You can shop the entire Avengers: Endgame fashion collection right here. Some of our favorite items include the Thanos satin bomber jacket, the Thor denim vest, the Iron Man armor dress, and the Captain America baseball t-shirt dress. You’ll also find t-shirts and tanks for Captain Marvel and Hawkeye as well as a Nebula-themed sports bra. Note that a matching pair of shorts for the Nebula bra will arrive soon, along with cute Rocket Raccoon-themed overalls. Plus size options are available for several of the styles, and we hope that more will be added in the coming weeks.

On a related note, Marvel’s Avengers “Advanced Tech” Hoodies were released and quickly pulled back in February because the significance of their design wasn’t understood at the time. Toys and the second Avengers: Endgame trailer have since revealed that the hoodie is based on the design of the team’s new suit, which many fans believe will help them travel in the Quantum Realm. However, they could be for anything from space travel to time travel.

The bottom line is that the suits appear to be important to the plot of Avengers: Endgame, so we’re looking at these hoodies in a new light. Other Marvel fans probably will too, so we highly suggest getting your pre-order in while you can. The hoodies have just relaunched and are available here in men’s sizes and here in women’s sizes for $64.99 with free shipping (a matching cap is also available for $33.99 with free shipping). Shipping is slated for May, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see these sell out or the ship date get pushed back.

The hoodies are made from a polyester blend with multiple panels that gives it an armor-style look. Close-up images on the product page will give you a good look at the textures.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.

