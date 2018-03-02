Hot Toys Unveils Their ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Iron Man Figure

Hot on the heels of their incredible reveal of a life-size Infinity Gauntlet replica, Hot Toys is kicking off their Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale lineup with a new Iron Man collectible figure!

Iron Man is Hot Toys’ bread and butter, and this is another top notch installment. Features include an interchangeable helmeted head with a newly painted sculpt, LED light-up functions scattered throughout the armor, and a variety of accessories like an LED light-up Nano Repulsor Cannon, Hand Cannon, a pair of attachable Nano Boosters on the back, and a figure stand with movie logo.

Hot Toys Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th scale Iron Man figure will be available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles sometime between today, March 2nd and tomorrow March 3rd. UPDATE: The pre-order is live. The same likely goes for the Infinity Gauntlet, so make sure to check that link often if you want to add these to your collection. The full, official list of features for the Iron Man figure is available below, along with a sneak peek at their upcoming Avengers: Infinity War Captain America and Thanos figures.

The 1/6th scale Iron Man Collectible Figure specially features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War

• One (1) newly painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movie

• Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

• One (1) interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

• Approximately 32 cm tall

• Over 30 points of articulations

• Contains diecast material

• Special features on armor:

• Metallic red, gold and silver colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

• 21 LED light-up points throughout parts of the armor (white light, battery operated)

• One (1) pair of articulated air flaps at back of the armor

• One (1) detachable chest armor to reveal interior mechanical design

• Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

• One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated)

• Articulations on waist armor which allow flexible movement

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Weapons:

• One (1) interchangeable LED light-up Nano Repulsor Cannoned right arm (white light, battery operated)

• One (1) interchangeable Hand Cannon (left arm)

• One (1) pair of attachable Nano Boosters on the back

Accessories:

• Specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed hexagonal figure stand with movie logo

Stay tuned for the full Captain America figure reveal! Here’s the teaser for Thanos:

