Hot Toys’ Captain Marvel Sixth Scale Figure Arrives Today

Hot Toys has finally taken the wraps off their Captain Marvel sixth scale figure, and it’s magnificent. It comes with a standard head sculpt that features a pretty spot-on likeness of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), but we really love the inclusion of a helmeted head sculpt that comes complete with LEDs and interchangable mohawk hair sculptures.

Additional features include LED-equipped forearms for the effects pieces, multiple interchangeable hands, and a figure stand that can be configured for aerial poses. However, you’ll definitely want to go for the Deluxe Version of the Captain Marvel figure because it comes with a bonus bomber jacket, extra firing effects accessories, and, most importantly, Goose the cat!

The Standard and Deluxe Versions of the Hot Toys Captain Marvel figure will be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles at some point today, February 8th (new figures usually go live before 4pm EST). The complete feature list for the Deluxe Version is available below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel

One (1) newly developed interchangeable Captain Marvel helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Two (2) pieces of Mohawk hair sculptures wearable on LED helmeted head (blond and translucent yellow)

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the movie

Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Long blond color hair sculpture

Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations and LED-light up function on forearms (battery operated)

Approximately 29cm tall

Seven (7) pieces of red-colored interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

Three (3) gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored metallic red and blue Captain Marvel suit with shoulder armor and star emblem on chest

One (1) pair of metallic red and gold colored gauntlets

One (1) pair of metallic blue colored knee pads

One (1) metallic red and gold colored belt

One (1) pair of metallic red and blue colored boots

One (1) brown-colored leather-like jacket***

Accessories:

One (1) Goose the cat (approximately 4.5cm tall)***

One (1) pair of gradient yellow and blue colored firing effect accessories (attachable on hands)***

One (1) pair of translucent blue colored interchangeable energy-blasting effect fists

One (1) pair of interchangeable gradient red and yellow colored energy-blasting gauntlets

One (1) pair of translucent blue colored effect accessories (attachable on hands)

One (1) pair of gradient yellow colored energy-blasting effect accessories (attachable on hands)

A movie themed figure base stand with character name

Artists:

Head Sculpted by So Young, Lee

Head Painted by E-Lee & JC. Hong

Head Art Directed by JC. Hong

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version

Release date: Approximately Q4, 2019 – Q1, 2020

**Prototype shown is not final, pending licensor approval

**Battery included for collectible figure, button cells are required.

**Product details are subject to change without further notice

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019.

