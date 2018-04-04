The Infinity Gauntlet Got Its Own ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cosbaby Bobblehead Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled yet another wave of Cosbaby bobbleheads for their Avengers: Infinity War lineup. Last time, the Hulkbuster figure was the star of the show. This time its all about that adorable little Infinity Gauntlet (and possibly the jumbo Iron Spider Cosbaby).

The breakdown of the how the series is packaged is a bit complex, but here’s how Hot Toys explains it:

“The Avengers: Infinity War Cosbaby series stands about 8.5 – 12cm tall features Doctor Strange, Iron Man (Battling Version) and Infinity Gauntlet; whereas Iron Man with metallic colored mask, Tony Stark, Wong and Movbi are only available in their respective collectible sets! Furthermore, an approximately 25cm tall Iron Spider Cosbaby (L) Bobble-Head with stylishly painted metallic color will be included in this wave.”

“Fans will be excited with the collectible set that consists of 3 Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Heads including Iron Man, Infinity Gauntlet and Tony Stark dressed in black track suit will come as an exclusive item. Another amazing set with 2 Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Heads will feature Doctor Strange and Wong exclusively.”

“Movbi, a newly introduced original character by Hot Toys who sits on a stylish red seat to watch his favorite movie (approximately 12cm tall) will be wearing a pair of Avengers: Infinity War glasses and come together in an exclusive box set that features a shiny metallic color masked Iron Man Cosbaby (approximately 9.5cm tall).”

So the main takeaway from this appears to be that the Doctor Strange, Iron Man (battling version), Infinity Gauntlet and the Iron Spider Cosbaby figures will be available separately and, in some cases, as part of sets. Those sets will contain exclusives like Iron Man (with metallic mask) Tony Stark, Wong, and this Hot Toys original Movbi character. At this point, we’re not sure when or where the cosbaby figures will be made available to order, but it’s probably a good idea to keep tabs on Sideshow Collectibles.

What we can tell you for sure is that the just released MMS479 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos Figure is one of the best products Hot Toys has ever made, and you can pre-order it right here.

The Thanos figure features two interchangeable head sculpts (serious and angry expressions) as well as two styles of LED light up Infinity Gauntlets. An additional non-articulated left arm is also included with “muscle details for Thanos’ iconic and intimidating clenched fist pose”. The figure can be posed on the special figure base with backdrop for display.

Needless to say, adding Hot Toys’ Infinity Gauntlet replica alongside Thanos in your collection would be amazing. If you have the means to make this happen, you can pre-order the gauntlet right here.

Hot Toys’ life-size Infinity Gauntlet stands approximately 28-inches tall, and it comes equipped with an LED light-up function with two lighting modes (which include light-on effect and breathing light effect for the six Infinity Stones), multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effects, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo.

