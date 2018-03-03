Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Infinity Gauntlet is the Ultimate Collector’s Item

Yesterday Hasbro released their Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet and it is selling like crazy. That’s not surprising because it’s an amazing toy that’s definitely worth the $100 price tag. However, Hot Toys has unveiled their life-size version and, well – just look at it. It puts the Hasbro version to shame, though we know for a fact that the Hasbro version is meant to be worn. We’re not sure about the Hot Toys version at this point.

Granted, Hot Toys makes masterpieces for hardcore collectors, so you can expect this version to be WAY, WAY more than $100 when it becomes available for pre-order. If you have the means, keep tabs on this link at Sideshow Collectibles for the pre-order. UPDATE: The pre-order is live right here. The Infinity Gauntlet could be made available there as early as today – March 2nd. A teaser that was released earlier this week pegged March 3rd as the release date, but tons of Avengers: Infinity War products have broken that street date. So make sure to check back here often because this gauntlet is going to sell ridiculously fast regardless of price. As if you needed even more incentive to get one, you can see Hot Toy’s Infinity Gauntlet in action via the short clip below.

Hot Toys’ life-size Infinity Gauntlet stands approximately 28-inches tall, and it comes equipped with an LED light-up function with two lighting modes (which include light-on effect and breathing light effect for the six Infinity Stones), multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effects, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo.

If the Hot Toys version ends up being too rich for your blood, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is a pretty great alternative – and it was still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. This is a golden opportunity to grab one before the markups start.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

