Hot Toys Unveils Their Scarlet Spider Suit Figure From Marvel’s Spider-Man Game

It’s been almost a year since Hot Toys unveiled their sixth-scale Spider-Punk suit figure from Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, so it’s kind of odd that they’re fully revealing their Toy Fair exclusive Scarlet Spider suit figure from the game now. Let’s just say that it’s in celebration of the game being only $19.99 during E3.

Features include a newly developed head and body, a utility belt and Web-Shooters, interchangeable hands, a camera, a pizza, a donut, a drink and a smartphone. There’s no word on whether or not this figure will be made available to pre-order for fans that did not attend Toy Fair, but if it does happen you’ll find it at Sideshow Collectibles – perhaps as early as today, June 13th. The official list of features for the figure can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Scarlet Spider in Marvel’s Spider-Man game

A newly developed masked head sculpt

Approximately 30 cm tall

Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with web pattern including:

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) left gesturing hand

One (1) right hand for holding spider web

Costume :

One (1) newly developed red colored Scarlet Spider suit

One (1) blue colored hooded vest with graphic black Spider-print on chest and back

One (1) pair of web shooters

One (1) pair of ankle pouches

One (1) camouflage utility belt

One (1) pair of red colored shoes

Accessories:

One (1) camera with camera belt

One (1) coffee cup

One (1) donut

One (1) smart phone

One (1) pizza with a piece of removable slice and one (1) pizza box

Six (6) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

One (1) open spider web effect accessory

A specially designed Spider-Man figure stand with Marvel’s Spider-Man game logo, character name and character backdrop

On a related note, Hasbro unveiled a wave of Uncanny X-Men Marvel Legends figures last week with some sweet ’90s style! The collection is part of the Marvel 80th anniversary lineup, and includes Wolverine, Silver Samurai, Cyclops, Dazzler, Storm, and Iceman. Naturally, the figures come packaged on throwback cards and include accessories like additional heads, hands, weapons, and effects pieces.

If you’re interested in picking up figures in this wave, you pre-order them individually right here with shipping slated for August. Collectors can also grab a Wave 1 case with all of the figures and free shipping right here.

