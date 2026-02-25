Marvel Ends Major Shonen Jump Series With Controversial Final Chapter After 6 Years

Marvel has ended a major Shonen Jump series after six years with a controversial final chapter that really blows it all up. Marvel and Shueisha kicked off a special partnership a few years ago that saw many of their characters in a whole new light thanks to new projects crafted by various manga creators. But now that the deal between the two companies is coming to an end, it seems that even their longest running manga series has ended with the release of its latest chapter as well. And it’s a bit of a surprise.

Deadpool: Samurai really took fans by surprise when it suddenly announced that it was going to kick off its final battle with its next chapter (coming after a year long hiatus), but now that surprise is taken to the next level as the latest chapter was officially revealed to be the final one. But with Deadpool being the kind of Marvel hero he is, the final chapter ended in a controversial way that saw Deadpool blowing up Shueisha’s building as his own series was coming to an end.

Deadpool: Samurai Takes Down Shueisha With Its Final Chapter

Courtesy of Marvel / Shueisha

Deadpool: Samurai Chapter 26 kicks off the final battle between Deadpool and his many variants, and fans get to see a wide variety of ideas like a Sakura Spider version, a Thanos version, and more. But as the variant Deadpools explained, Deadpool: Samurai went from being one of the most read Marvel manga spinoffs when it first released in 2021 to being ruined with the release of a cover that “caused a headache for various publishers forcing us into a break that lasted one year and three months.” And that only made things worse.

Deadpool: Samurai‘s final battle continues to fall apart as the variant Deadpools reveal they want to be in a different magazine that will allow them to start over, but Deadpool explains that it’s not that cut and dry. Deadpool tells them that the creator is basically working on a “hand-me-down” from Marvel and Shueisha takes the majority of the control. Even going as far as showing the Deadpools the creator’s bank account, all of the Deadpools decide to stop fighting.

Deadpool: Samurai Officially Ends After Six Years

Courtesy of Marvel / Shueisha

As all of the Deadpools start to bond, Deadpool decides to take things into his own hands and completely blow up the Shueisha building. It’s a highly controversial kind of ending for the series as it was clear that the creator was openly venting about the circumstances behind the series, but it’s also one final reference to Shueisha’s works. This final page of the series in particular actually mirrors one of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original one-shot releases, Goodbye Eri, which really took over the manga world not long ago.

It’s the kind of controversial end that only a series like Deadpool: Samurai could pull off. The series ended very suddenly with the release of this final chapter, and it’s unfortunate that the long hiatus meant that the spinoff likely isn’t as long as it could have been before the working partnership between Marvel and Shueisha came to an end.

