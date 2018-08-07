Deadpool 2 has been corrected in hilarious fashion by the How It Should Have Ended animated treatment.

The popular YouTube channel released their How Deadpool 2 Should Have Ended video, this time allowing fans to write the content that would later be animated by their team. The seven-minute video makes several jokes, ironically mocking the film’s fourth wall shattering habits. However, it also ties itself into Avengers: Infinity War and Thanos’ epic victory by the end of that movie.

Of course, time travel and the other X-Men characters also come into play for the animated mockery of 20th Century Fox’s successful sequel. Cameos from animated Terry Crews, Pennywise, and Batman also pop into the video loaded with pop culture references, wisely fitting Deadpool‘s pop culture awareness with liners mocking the debate over Fortnite and PUBG, for example.

By the end of the video above, Deadpool gets his hands on the iconic Infinity Gauntlet and finds himself among the most popular villains in the cinematic history. Of course, they demand he leave the powerful Marvel prop behind but he elects to use it for on-demand chimichangas. It does tie back into the previously released How Avengers: Infinity War Should Have Ended, which saw the villains being wiped from existence as Deadpool takes credit for their saving.

“The good news is that with Disney taking over Fox, or the impending take-over of Fox, that list of characters that we have access to will grow quite a bit and really brings a huge smile to our face moving forward,” Deadpool 2 writer Paul Wernick told ComicBook.com. Ironically enough, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Tuesday that his studio does indeed have plans for X-Men characters and Deadpool.

“I read that Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds told EW. “This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that. I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”

Deadpool 2 hauled in $318 million at the domestic box office, adding on an additional $414 million in foreign markets. It’s an impressive $732 million total, including a $125-million opening weekend. The numbers are more impressive when considering the film’s R-rating barring many younger audiences from attending screenings.

Deadpool 2 is available now on digital downloads.