How Moon Knight Episode 4 Teases a Big Potential Change to the MCU

Moon Knight has been chock-full of little seeds that could end up bearing some big fruit in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of Episode 4, Moon Knight has opened the door to an entirely new side of supernatural mysticism and horror elements that are entirely different than Doctor Strange. The show has also introduced a powerful new set of deities and mystical figures that are entirely different from the Asgardians of Thor, or the god-like Eternals. Marvel fans are certainly buzzing like crazy about how Moon Knight Episode 4 ended – but it's actually the opening of the episode that may have set the stage for something bigger.

(WARNING: Moon Knight Episode 4 SPOILERS Follow!)

At the end of Moon Knight Episode 3, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) made the drastic decision to rearrange the stars (literally) in order to chart a path to the tomb of Ammit. The price for that cosmic manipulation was the rest of the Egyptian gods making good on their earlier threat and locking Khonshu away in an ushabti statue.

As Moon Knight Episode 4 opens, we see what becomes of Khonshu, as the avatar of Horus Khonshu's ushabti to room inside the bowels of the Great Pyramid and places it on a shelf alongside dozens of other, similar ushabti.

It's a very quick opening sequence and one that is easy to forget – given what happens in the rest of Moon Knight Episode 4. However, it is definitely important to note. Khonshu went into his imprisonment knowing it was coming, leaving clear instructions for Marc Spector to eventually come and rescue him. In order to Moon Knight to fully get back into the service of the moon god, Khonshu will have to be rescued – but based on what Moon Knight Episode 4 made a point of showing us, Khonshu may not be the only god to potentially make an escape from imprisonment – that whole shelf of locked-away gods could be brought down.

The role of "gods" in the universe (and multiverse) has quickly become a focus of MCU Phase 4. The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer just brought the issue of the changing role of gods (and the threat of Gorr butchering them) to the forefront. Meanwhile, Phase 4 projects like Moon Knight and Shang-Chi are just beginning to introduce a deeper roster of gods and mysticism from Egypt and the East that could connect back to franchises like Black Panther. That's all to say: the prospect of some long-dormant Egyptian gods being set loose in the MCU seems increasingly likely.

We've already seen what a fraction of Ammit's power can do to unleash supernatural threats on the world – imagine what other dark mystical powers are locked away alongside Khonshu. Probably enough to fuel an entire Midnight Sons franchise in the MCU.