How to Get a Reminder When Disney+ Is Live

The wait for Disney+ is almost to an end! The highly-anticipated streaming service from Disney is finally launching on Tuesday and will see the release of some exciting content on day one, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Last month, the site’s Twitter account revealed all of the titles coming on the first day of the launch, and the list is quite vast. Starting November 12th, you’ll be able to watch an array of Disney Channel original movies from your youth as well as some Disney classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and even a bunch of new content. In addition to The Mandalorian, launch day will see the release of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Forky Asks a Question, and more. If you’re worried you’ll miss the big launch moment on Tuesday, have no fear! All you need to do is like this tweet from the Disney+ account, and they’ll send you a notification as soon as everything drops:

Don’t be late for a very important date! ❤️ this tweet to be reminded of when you can start streaming #DisneyPlus on November 12. pic.twitter.com/sC6KiUE28h — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 5, 2019

“Don’t be late for a very important date! ❤️ this tweet to be reminded of when you can start streaming #DisneyPlus on November 12,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eventually, the new streaming service will also include an exciting line-up of Marvel series.

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis with Kathryn Hahn signed on to play the “nosey neighbor.”

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Thor’s brother after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher, Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter, and many other big names within MCU are returning to voice their characters.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23 Expo. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

What Disney+ show are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments!

Disney+ launches on November 12th.