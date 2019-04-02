You Can Watch Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’ If You Start Here

Now that it’s April, we can officially say that Avengers: Endgame hits theaters later this month! While the blockbuster is set to be released just over a few weeks from now, there’s still plenty of time to rewatch every single Marvel Cinematic Universe between now and then. If you don’t have time to binge watch a few a day, there’s still enough time left to watch one movie a day if you start by the end of this week.

For your convenience, we’ve compiled the easiest watching order in a nifty little graphic that you can refer back to throughout your binge session.

We had previously revealed a watching order for the MCU, which you can see right here with the right platforms you can currently watch every movie on from Netflix to Amazon Prime to theaters, in the case of Captain Marvel. While little is known about Avengers: Endgame, the official synopsis teases the Avengers will right the wrongs of the Mad Titan.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be following by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Are you rewatching the MCU prior to Avengers: Endgame? Let us know how your rewatch is going in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

