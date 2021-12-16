Retro Hulk Figure Is a Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Release

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Marvel Legends series, Hasbro is releasing a Retro Hulk figure that’s based on the original 2002 Toy Biz release. The 6-inch scale action figure features loads of articulation, a reversible backdrop, interchangeable head and hands, and a diorama display accessory. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $44.99 with a release date set for May 2022. UPDATE: Hasbro provided an incorrect price at launch. Updated to $44.99.

The Marvel Legends line originally began as a spin-off to the Toy Biz Spider-Man classics line, but quickly surpassed it in terms of popularity. The first wave of Marvel Legends figures in that 2002 batch included Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and Toad. In addition to the Hulk figure, Hasbro has produced 20th anniversary figure for the Captain America and Iron Man releases. Both of those figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $31.99 each.

On a related note, the Hulk figure is the second release of the day in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends lineup. The main event happened this morning with the debut of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rintrah Build-A-Figure wave, which included the following figures:

Everything you need to know about the Doctor Strange 2 Marvel Legends figures and where to pre-order them can be found right here.