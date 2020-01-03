Hugh Jackman Posts Heartbreaking Message About Australia Brushfires

People in Australia have been having a rough go of it the past couple of days as fires rage all across the country. Hugh Jackman is stepping up to raise some awareness about what is going on and how to help. He isn’t the only celebrity from the country speaking up and bringing attention to the situation. All over Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites, have been showcasing some of the horrors going on in the various forests, coasts, and communities across the ocean. The picture these posts paint is not a good one. Seeing all that glowing red just eerily hovering while places that used to house people burn in the background is troubling. The entire scene is being pointed at as a forbearer of climate change consequences by certain political figures, including those here in the United States. For his part in this whole thing, the Wolverine actor just wants people to know that there are names, faces, and livelihoods that have been altered forever by what has transpired heading into this new year.

Jackman wrote, “We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones This is an immense tragedy for our home country #AustraliaBushfires.”

NPR reports that there have been unprecedented numbers of brushfires across the country’s most populous state, New South Wales. Officials there are preparing for the worst as the weekend looms large. Weather is going to be a factor in combating the accelerated spread of the flames on Saturday. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian warns that the worsening conditions could make things even more difficult for those battling the blaze in the days ahead.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly,” Berejikilan began. “We want to make sure we’re taking every single precaution to be prepared for what could be a horrible day on Saturday.”

Our hearts and minds are with everyone affected by these fires. If you would like to help, you can donate to the RedCross disaster relief fund here.