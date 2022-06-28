Hugh Jackman Ignites Deadpool 3 and Wolverine Speculation With New Photo

Few roles in superhero cinema are loved as much as Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine. Even though Jackman himself has long said he's done with the role, fans are hoping for an eventual return now that Marvel Studios and Disney once again own the film rights to characters in the X-Men and Fantastic Four families.

Jackman stoked the speculation flame on Monday by sharing an image of himself looking at a phone with a surprised face. As you might expect, the fandom started buzzing with what the picture could mean. Did Jackman get the call to return? Is he reading the script to Deadpool 3?

"I'm hearing about this from you, and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he told Jake's Takes last fall. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

