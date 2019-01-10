Hugh Jackman’s New Gym Video Has Marvel Fans Thinking He’s Preparing for a Wolverine Return

Hugh Jack has left his role as the movie version of Marvel’s Wolverine behind – but that doesn’t mean fans are ready to let go of the idea of him making some kind of surprise return to the role!

As you can see below, Hugh Jackman has posted a new video of himself working out in the gym, and after seeing how hard he’s going on the weight training, a lot of Marvel fans have immediately jumped to just one conclusion: Jackman is making a surprise return as Wolverine!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is it true? Almost certainly not. But impossibility of the situation isn’t keeping Marvel fans from launching into all kinds of tinfoil hat theories about where Jackman’s Wolverine will show up next:

Return of “Huge Jackman”

Here’s the video that started it all. Admittedly, the 50-year-old Jackman does look like he’s going unusually hard on the fitness training here. He is rumored for the true-life adaptation of CIA drama The Good Spy – but other than that, it’s hard to pinpoint which role Jackman could actually be training for.

Enter Marvel fans, with their wishful thinking theories:

Only One Reason

When Huge Jackman begins uploading fitness pics/vids it usually only means one thing: pic.twitter.com/tQW9AeF3DG — Michael Taylor (@TheTaylor1982) January 7, 2019

Some fans are thoroughly convinced that there’s only one reason in the world that Hugh Jackman ever works out in the gym:

…To be the best he is at what he does!

Beast Mode

Fans have dubbed Jackman’s Wolverine workout routines as the actor going “beast mode,” so naturally that’s just what some fan reactions are landing on!

Direct Question

why are you training so hard like this ? wolverine will return? ? — Maioli (@jvmaioli) January 7, 2019

This fan just went ahead and asked the question we’re all wondering. So far… No answer.

Cameo Clickbait

Bloggers will say that he’s preparing for the cameo in Avengers 4 ???? — MaicWithAMouth (@MaicolPezzi98) January 7, 2019

It only takes a little Marvel fan excitement and wishful thinking to get the online rumor mill churning with articles speculating about Wolverine making a return in an upcoming Marvel movie…

…No matter how clickbaitish that would be.

Ryan Reynolds’ Big Win

Ryan Reynolds has been trying for a year to get Hugh Jackman to put on the claws again for a Deadpool team-up – did he actually achieve that goal?

Deadpool 3 could answer that – or more likely just reveal that this crossover was never even close to happening. ?

Too Much Fandom

this is so much better than porn — Sammy (@Sammyb01) January 7, 2019

This is pretty much where fandom adoration takes a turn for the creepy…

The Last Time Again

” One last time – Part 2 ! ” ? — JoAB (@JoAB46466753) January 7, 2019

Jackman pretty much set himself up for this one, the moment he started marketing his Logan movie with the tagline of “One Last Time”. But you know, in Hollywood, that proverbial ‘dump truck full of money’ can change everything.

Do you think there’s any possible chance Hugh Jackman is preparing for a Wolverine return? Or is this all just more wishful thinking form fans? Let us know in the comments!

The X-Men movies continue with Dark Phoenix on June 7th, and The New Mutants on August 2nd.