Hugh Jackman Makes Fun of Ryan Reynolds While Congratulating John Legend on Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

It’s that time of year again! Yesterday, PEOPLE announced 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive, and this year the honor goes to John Legend, who scored a coveted EGOT late last year. Former Sexiest Man Alive, Hugh Jackman, just took to Twitter to offer some advice for this year’s winner. Naturally, the actor couldn’t send Legend some congratulations without taking a dig at another former Sexiest Man Alive, Ryan Reynolds. The two men have been engaged in a faux feud ever since Reynolds starting pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they’ve been going after each other in various ways ever since.

Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this prestigious group. 99% of the time People get it right. ie Blake, DJ. A a word of caution. There’s the 1%. It’s important you fall in w the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. HJ @people @VancityReynolds @johnlegend @blakeshelton @TheRock pic.twitter.com/2JqGHrvOom — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 13, 2019

“Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this prestigious group. 99% of the time People get it right. ie Blake, DJ. A a word of caution. There’s the 1%. It’s important you fall in w the right crowd. Enjoy your reign,” Jackman wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the video shows Jackman and Reynolds admiring Jackman’s cover from his win back in 2008. In November of that year, Jackman was three X-Men movies deep, had a movie out in theatres (Baz Luhrmann’s Australia), and was only a few months away from hosting the 81st annual Academy Awards.

Reynolds won the award in 2010, which was the year he made Buried. He had been seen a lot more the previous year with Adventureland, The Proposal, Paper Man, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. As much as folks like to forget, that marked the first time Reynolds played Wade Wilson.

During an interview with MTV News last year, Jackman was asked about Idris Elba winning the cover in 2018 and shared how the title changes things for you.

“When I got it, the people from PEOPLE said to me, ‘I just want you to know that no matter what you do, you can win an Oscar, you’re gonna host the Oscars, no matter what you do, this will come up more than anything’.” The actor thought they were being a “little facetious” and “arrogant,” but it turns out they were “one hundred percent right.”

Congrats, John Legend!